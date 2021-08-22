LUKANYO MNYANDA: Mixed messages cloud timing of when Kganyago will turn down the music
Stretched global supply chains and tight labour markets could cause higher interest rates sooner than expected
22 August 2021 - 15:51
One of the favourite things I read last week was David Shapiro’s column (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/2021-08-19-david-shapiro-life-in-new-york-still-subdued-but-boston-buzzing-again/) on his family visit to the US.
After the past 18 months of Covid-19 lockdowns and isolation, stories of people being reunited with their loved ones have brought out the sentimentalist in me. This one also made me think back to a different age when calling someone a “globalist” or, to quote former UK premier Theresa May, a “citizen of nowhere” was not meant as an insult...
