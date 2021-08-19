ISAAH MHLANGA: SA is at risk of getting into an infrastructure paradox
The risk is rising of insufficient investment in projects even when there is high demand and adequate capital
19 August 2021 - 17:05
The recent debate on SA’s economic policy proposals does not appear well co-ordinated and risks placing the country in what McKinsey has described as an infrastructure paradox. This is a condition when there is insufficient investment in infrastructure projects even when there is high demand for projects, adequate supply of capital, high appetite for alternative assets by investors and a large number of projects.
This risk is rising because policymakers are failing to make hard trade-offs, a point loudly made by none other than the governor of the SA Reserve Bank, Lesetja Kganyago, in a recent Twitter Spaces conversation hosted by former Business Day editor Songezo Zibi...
