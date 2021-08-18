Opinion / Columnists VINCE VAN DER BIJL: We need to fashion a healthier ethos in cricket If the SNJ process is to achieve its goal, it should first calm the waters in an emotive and accusational storm BL PREMIUM

I was called a racist in a Cricket SA management meeting in 2006. It was resolved face to face within a week. As a young adult, I was called Pinko and k-boetie. Last year I was called dogsh*t and veraaier on Facebook after I supported Lungi Ngidi regarding his Black Lives Matter statement. Those names were merely other people’s views. Who am I? I know what sort of person I try to be.

We often judge others from our positions of power or vulnerability and our personal sense of what is right. The purpose of the Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) hearings is to search for the truth and then create what the SA cricket family desires, an inclusive environment free of prejudice...