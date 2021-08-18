Opinion / Columnists MARK BARNES: It’s just plain wrong to raid your pension fund Government moves to allow for this will create difficulties for the state as well as the beneficiaries BL PREMIUM

Earlier this month, the Treasury released a media statement regarding preservation and access to retirement savings.

As cautious as the wording in the introductory paragraph might appear — “proposal to allow for greater preservation with limited withdrawals from retirement funds” — the fact is that people will be allowed premature access to some of their retirement savings. Perhaps the ambiguity was intentional, but I find the words “preservation” and “withdrawal” in conflict, if not downright oxymoronic. ..