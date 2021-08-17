Opinion / Columnists JOHAN STEYN: Computerising the brain: the next frontier in human evolution Billions are being invested into this new age of technological colonisation BL PREMIUM

The working of the brain has been studied for a long time. Technology such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI scans) and computerised tomography (CAT scans) have been used to produce detailed images of the brain. They can assist doctors in detecting and diagnosing diseases such as cancer, stroke causes, and vascular dementia.

If technology can see the brain functioning, can it also read our minds? The mind is not an organ, but the brain is. It is the physical location of the mind, a container for the electrical impulses that give rise to thinking. Your movements, your organism, your activities, and the transmission of impulses are all co-ordinated by the brain. However, you think with your mind. You can think about what happened, what is coming up, and what might happen...