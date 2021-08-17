Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Ageing infrastructure and consumption ratio put SA among laggards China leads the way as even the US falls behind in global measures BL PREMIUM

Britain’s inner cities reveal a situation of worsening neglect and urban blight. Whether it is weeds growing out of pavements or buildings, roads seriously potholed, road verges no longer maintained and public assets such as schools and hospitals sweated way past their designed life cycles.

The situation in the US is even worse, with electricity “brownouts” being common in many states as utility companies struggle to keep the lights on. Every year, American bridges collapse, buckling under weights for which they were never designed and over time frames way past their original designed lifespans. President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal cannot come soon enough. ..