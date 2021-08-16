Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: Honesty is the best policy, even for politicians like Ramaphosa President’s silence may have been strategic but it cost the country R59bn and maybe its future BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa was a brave man to sit through another two days of questioning at the Zondo commission on state capture. He seemed to believe, though, that he could smile, shrug and absolve himself with promises that such heinous things would never happen again.

But it was not that easy. Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo and the evidence leaders, with their eyes now fixed on the recommendations of the final report, had ground they needed to cover with him...