CHRIS THURMAN: A look at the vulnerability of the human body The second half of Stevenson gallery's split-site exhibition 'my whole body changed into something else' focuses on the bodily experience

In last week’s column I wrote about visiting Stevenson’s Johannesburg gallery to see one half of the split-site exhibition my whole body changed into something else. Such is my commitment to you, dear reader, that the very next day I climbed into my car and drove 1,400km to Cape Town so that I could bring you this second instalment.

To be fair, I did have other commitments down south — though one hardly needs multiple reasons to visit the Cape. This time of year especially, it is a welcome escape. Leaving the bone-dry highveld behind, soldiering along the uninspiring stretch of road to Bloemfontein, then completing the rite of passage that is the long and lonely N1 cutting through the stark beauty of the Karoo, like all Joburgers I breathed a sigh of relief as the Hex River valley signalled a shift into a lush and fertile landscape. ..