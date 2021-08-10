TONY LEON: Beijing’s mood-souring tech clampdown shows power of totalitarian state
Naspers’s downswing would have affected shareholders such as the late Jonathan Ball
10 August 2021 - 16:59
There are many reasons to mourn the absence from the public space, and in some of our lives, of Jonathan Ball, the outsize SA publisher who died prematurely of cancer at 69 in early April.
Ball was a consummate and brave book publisher, a combination of coruscating wit and curmudgeonly opinions, and a paid-up member of the small club of people whose contributions to their society and environment were net positive...
