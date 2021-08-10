Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Rugby has many styles, and the Boks were certainly not boring While the team could do with an innovative backline coach, they don’t deserve all the whinging

There’s nothing more predictable than the waves of sour grapes that flow across the equator when the British & Irish Lions lose a series. And there’s nothing more boring and misguided than that hoary old rugby debate about playing style that has accompanied the whinging.

There’s also nothing more hypocritical than an overseas critic who accuses the Boks of making the series boring when the bare statistics make nonsense of the argument. The Lions scored two tries across three Tests and they were both driving maul tries. So who is boring?..