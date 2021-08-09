Opinion / Columnists On The Money PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Myths, folklore and reality Looking back at the cabinet change, all we see is a range of sub-par ministers who’ve been shuffled from one portfolio to another due to a lack of better options BL PREMIUM

SA loves a reshuffle. I probably got more WhatsApps from clients, journalists, ANC watchers and party insiders in the past two weeks than in the previous few months combined.

There was certainly drama in the end, but when zooming out it is clear there was a significant lack of choice in several senses — something people seemed to forget. With only two non-MPs to choose from (and one with Ebrahim Patel still stuck in his portfolio), MPs were the only real choice...