Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: Poor, black women are paying the highest price for political unrest Shops still closed after the July looting and arson leave mostly females without income BL PREMIUM

The July protests that quickly deteriorated into criminality came with a high price tag for a country still grappling with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

We’ve gone through some of the early figures in detail in the weeks after the closure of the Mooi River Plaza, an important artery not only for SA but for the entire Southern African economy. While the economic repercussions are being felt by all social partners, we should consider the real impact of the protests and the various lockdown measures on women, especially black women. Once again, we stand to pay the steepest cost...