GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Of coconuts and white minority capital — the ANC and EFF's hatred of minorities Funny how the two parties manage to dodge accusations of racism, while the DA gets hammered all the time

If there is one thing that binds the ANC and EFF, it is their visceral and mutual loathing of minorities. Strangely, however, while there have been a litany of often violent, always hateful, comments towards minorities over the past decade, neither party enjoys a commensurate reputation.

Recently, former deputy EFF chair Jackie Shandu provided a new twist to an ANC/EFF classic: “One Indian, one bullet,” he chanted outside the Durban City Hall. Elsewhere, at the lower end of the hate spectrum, ANC Youth League Task Team spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize asked: “Who gets the biggest share of tenders” in KwaZulu-Natal, before answering her own question: “You will find nine Rajesh and Naicker and only one Mkhize there.”..