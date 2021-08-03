Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: US pushback part of global efforts to cut big tech down to size Legislators demand more accountability from social media companies over user data and misinformation

The world is grappling with the question of what to do with the huge oligarchical structures of power and money we have enabled in big tech. The Apples, Amazons, Googles and Facebooks of this world are immense, and immensely compelling, success stories. Hell, they just about invented the genre of “start-up” and “bootstrapping” stories we are now so addicted to.

“We started in mom’s basement, and look at us now,” goes the story. But it seems like the sentiment these days is that, while that is awesome, it should not be a valid-for-all-eternity free pass on social responsibility and good corporate citizenry...