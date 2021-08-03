Opinion / Columnists JOHAN STEYN: Embrace AI to speak to your customers Voice computing opens opportunities in the way we interact with and serve customers in real time BL PREMIUM

It was perhaps the one Zoom call that left me more emotional and inspired than any virtual conversation I had before. The man on my screen has been deaf since early childhood and he spoke with a beautiful humility and profound articulation. I could barely understand what he was saying and he could not hear me. So how did we communicate? Our intermediary was a smart technology called natural language understanding.

In August 2020 I conducted an interview for my YouTube channel with Dimitri Kanevsky. Before joining Google, he was a research staff member in the speech algorithm department at IBM. He is the creator of Live Transcribe, an app with the potential to give people who are deaf or hard of hearing greater independence. ..