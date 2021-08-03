Opinion / Columnists GRAY MAGUIRE: Agricultural carbon offset programmes can level playing field and aid climate fight Changes to land-use management practices can both limit emissions and increase carbon storage and sequestration

SA, and indeed the rest of the world, is entering the final straight ahead of the crucial Conference of the Parties (COP) 26 climate change negotiations scheduled to take place in Glasgow later in 2021, with July 23 marking just 100 days to go before the event. Friday last week also marked the third meeting of the Presidential Climate Commission, during which attendees were updated on SA’s climate change strategy by ministers Barbara Creecy and Gwede Mantashe, and the president.

Creecy gave feedback on her engagements in her capacity as SA environment minister at the ministerial climate change meeting hosted by the UN last week, where she called for the global goal of combined private and public sector climate finance of $100bn a year to be increased towards a goal of $750bn...