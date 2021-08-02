Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Back to normality — that mess of projection, hope and denial The largest public outcry of last week was about refereeing in a rugby match BL PREMIUM

Three weeks ago, as SA felt the first shocks of an eruption that has since been described as everything from a failed coup to a proto-revolution by the poor and catalyst for positive change, a tweet by a certain polymath seemed particularly cynical.

“Prediction,” wrote security and economics guru Antony Altbeker. “Not a single person in SA will rethink a single long-held view about anything important about government, politics or policy despite the massive social upheaval we are seeing.”..