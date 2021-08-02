Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: New Cricket SA CEO has a whole lot of loving to do The new head of Cricket SA will need to persuade the many hundreds of people involved in the game that there is still much to love about it

The deadline for applications for the most important position in SA cricket has been extended until August 10. Whoever is appointed as Cricket SA’s next CEO will take over an organisation at an all-time low. In many ways that makes the job easier.

If there was money in the bank, a stable of sponsors, success on the field and harmony off it, the pressure would really be on just to maintain that status, never mind improve it. But none of those things exist. ..