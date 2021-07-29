Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Tears of joy, so much sweeter than tears of pain BL PREMIUM

I have seen tears from SA hockey players before. At the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi on a sultry mid-October day, as the black kites swooped and dodged the sprinklers at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, SA’s Jennifer Wilson sat slumped against the wall behind the team dug-out.

Her head was bowed as she held on to her stick in front of her. I called her name from behind the barrier keeping the media away from the athletes and she looked up. She had been crying, the tears sitting heavy on the bottom of her eyes. I asked if I could have a word. She was reluctant. She needed a moment, but eventually came across. ..