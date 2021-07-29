CHRIS THURMAN: Asking the same old question: ‘How did we get here?’
Tony Bonani Miyambo’s Commission Continua at the National Arts Festival is an interrogation of crimes perpetrated against the people of SA
29 July 2021 - 05:07
When trying to capture the vicissitudes of life for a SA theatre maker in the Covid era, one grasps at comparisons. It’s a rollercoaster. It’s an Olympic sport. It’s an oasis-dotted desert.
Whichever metaphor you choose, it will prove inadequate. There is no precedent for what those who work in the performing arts sector — actors, directors, musicians, playwrights, dancers, producers, crew, marketers and those playing dozens of other roles that help to make stage magic happen — have gone through over the past year and more. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now