CHRIS THURMAN: Asking the same old question: 'How did we get here?' Tony Bonani Miyambo's Commission Continua at the National Arts Festival is an interrogation of crimes perpetrated against the people of SA

When trying to capture the vicissitudes of life for a SA theatre maker in the Covid era, one grasps at comparisons. It’s a rollercoaster. It’s an Olympic sport. It’s an oasis-dotted desert.

Whichever metaphor you choose, it will prove inadequate. There is no precedent for what those who work in the performing arts sector — actors, directors, musicians, playwrights, dancers, producers, crew, marketers and those playing dozens of other roles that help to make stage magic happen — have gone through over the past year and more. ..