Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS THURMAN: Asking the same old question: ‘How did we get here?’

Tony Bonani Miyambo’s Commission Continua at the National Arts Festival is an interrogation of crimes perpetrated against the people of SA

BL PREMIUM
29 July 2021 - 05:07 Chris Thurman

When trying to capture the vicissitudes of life for a SA theatre maker in the Covid era, one grasps at comparisons. It’s a rollercoaster. It’s an Olympic sport. It’s an oasis-dotted desert. 

Whichever metaphor you choose, it will prove inadequate. There is no precedent for what those who work in the performing arts sector — actors, directors, musicians, playwrights, dancers, producers, crew, marketers and those playing dozens of other roles that help to make stage magic happen — have gone through over the past year and more. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now