NICOLE FRITZ: The jab as shelter from the storm — for you and others

French President Emmanuel Macron did not say, as has been widely attributed to him on social media, that he no longer had any intention “of sacrificing my life, my time, my freedom and the adolescence of my daughters … for those who refuse to be vaccinated”. He has no adolescent daughters.

But he did say this of those refusing the Covid vaccines: “That is not freedom. That is called irresponsibility. That is called selfishness. A society only holds together when the freedom of each person is respectful of the others.”..