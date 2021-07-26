Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket TRC brings pain, recrimination and denial And it is not over yet BL PREMIUM

Cricket SA’s decision to stage its version of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission has created most of the expected pain and angst. In time will come the recriminations and denials and some robust defence that will necessarily necessitate more painful cross-examination. If the ombud allows it, as per his terms of reference.

Some of the testimony from former players, noticeably Paul Adams, has been straightforward, honest and distressing in equal parts. There is no acceptable “context” for racist name-calling and even if those who may have been guilty of it 20 years ago feel their age and naiveté is a mitigating factor, they would be unwise tryingto explain that in a public forum. ..