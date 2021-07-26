AYABONGA CAWE: SA has opted for peace and to build, but it is far from over
What is needed is not just a security response, but also to confront the conditions of hardship that lit the tinderbox of the recent unrest
“Truthful tales shall be told”, the late Mafika Gwala says in one of his poems, “of how the Children of Nonti pushed their will, and continued to live by the peace that Nonti once taught them.” Published in 1977, in much more riotous times than now, Gwala’s reference to Nonti Nzimande could have been of the same people Madiba spoke of, “who make peace and build, even where it is easy to break down and destroy”.
At some stage over the last few weeks there was a real risk of large “domino effect” force majeures across the entire supply chain. It is therefore a welcome development that most of the freight and logistics elements of this essential supply chain are now fully operational. We have opted for peace and to build, but it is far from over...
