Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: There is hope for the Boks against this very good Lions side Some of the positive things from their Test loss suggest that once the South Africans can shake off some rust, they could be formidable BL PREMIUM

The Springboks are under pressure going into the second Test against the British and Irish Lions. Not because of decisions made by TV match official Marius Jonker or referee Nic Berry, but because they were outplayed in the first game by a team that was better on the day.

The phrase “on the day” is the operative one. There were enough good things from the Boks in their first big Test match in nearly 21 months to suggest that once they’ve shaken off some rust, they could be as formidable as they were when they left off at the 2019 World Cup...