Opinion / Columnists DESNÉ MASIE: How many deaths will be enough in the UK? The UK has bet everything on the vaccine being its exit route out of the pandemic, the rest of the world be damned

So now I am double-jabbed, with two doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine coursing through my veins and ostensibly fully protected against the virus.

A pyrrhic victory really, when billions of people in the developing world do not have access to the vaccine and Boris Johnson’s government seems hell-bent on killing us all with its insane “herd immunity” strategy, which of course it forcefully denies...