STREET DOGS: The main thing is to be able to rely on your colleague Lessons learnt in outer space

Since the dawn of the space age, only about 570 people have been to space. For the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the Washington Post interviewed 50 astronauts from seven countries. The goal was to describe what going to space is really like.

The astronauts remembered travelling at 17,500 miles per hour, orbiting the Earth every 90 minutes, sunrise after sunset, on one constantly repeating loop. They conjured up the majesty of viewing Earth from a distance, the horribly bland food, the rattle of blast-off, the sensation of stepping outside for a spacewalk, seeing the Earth below and suffering the ultimate form of vertigo — the fear of falling all the way back down...