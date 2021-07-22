Opinion / Columnists KEVIN McCALLUM: Moolman-Pasio SA’s big medal hope in Games road race Training in Spain for the Tokyo Games has imbued SA’s road riders with a quiet confidence, and a battle plan BL PREMIUM

In the hills and cafes of Girona in Catalonia these past months and years, SA’s road cyclists have spent time thinking about just how they could be big in Japan. In their home from home, Olympic dreams and goals have been discussed, refined and planned.

This weekend, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, Carla Oberholzer, Nic Dlamini, Ryan Gibbons and Stefan de Bod will line up in Tokyo to start an Olympics in a time like few other. There is a quiet confidence about the team, a sense of purpose and readiness to commit...