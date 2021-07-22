CHRIS THURMAN: Imagining Madiba where we thought he would be
John Meyer’s series of paintings portrays an image of Madiba from an angle you might not have seen before
22 July 2021 - 14:12
I’ve taken a fairly jaundiced view of Mandela Day over the years, largely because of my scepticism about how Nelson Mandela the icon (rather than Nelson Mandela the historical figure) has been used, re-used, misrepresented and appropriated to a thousand purposes more or less anathema to the man and his mission.
So I was inclined to agree with Rebecca Davis when, writing for Daily Maverick after the sabotage and looting that brought KwaZulu-Natal to its knees, she opined: “Please don’t talk to me about Mandela right now.”..
