Opinion / Columnists JOHN DLUDLU: Is the state able to avert a national social explosion? The government needs to focus on a speedy economic recovery to tackle poverty and unemployment

Attempted insurrection, attempted coup, civil unrest, creeping counterrevolution, ethnic mobilisation, criminality and thuggery!

These are some of the words that have been bandied about by government leaders and governing party politicians to characterise the mayhem of the past week. The death toll has risen to more than 210 lives, and the government is trying to make sense of what really happened. In the process, fault lines have emerged...