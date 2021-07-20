Opinion / Columnists JOHAN STEYN: Hey Dad, you were right about technology helping to create utopia by 2050 BL PREMIUM

Author’s note: In part one of a two-part series, I imagine a letter my son would write to me in 2050. The smart technology era brings with it tremendous promise for a better life on Earth, but there are also dire warnings that it could affect humanity with tragedy unimagined. In this part, I imagine that technological change would have resulted in a more utopian world. Next week’s article will be based on the converse conclusion.

Hey Dad, I wish you were still here. I celebrated my 36th birthday this week. You were always going on about the future of technology and how society should take it seriously. I am so glad that you and countless others worked hard to sound a clarion call, and that our society woke up to the fact that the advances in smart technology could make life better on Earth...