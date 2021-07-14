Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: Rising costs to keep farmers on their toes BL PREMIUM

Amid an abundant harvest, high agricultural commodity prices have been an unexpected windfall for SA farmers, particularly grain and oilseed growers.

However, they will have to manage their portfolios well as input costs have also been rising, especially fuel, herbicides and fertiliser. Such higher costs can erode these price gains when farmers embark on the 2021/2022 production campaign starting in October...