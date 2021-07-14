Opinion / Columnists TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Calculated assault on SA should be met with equal force BL PREMIUM

As violence raged in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, a joint media conference by the government security cluster this week provided harrowing details of what had been averted and shed light on what is going on.

Minister of state security Ayanda Dlodlo gave reporters a long list of places rioters had targeted for destruction, including an Eskom power substation in Msunduzi, KwaZulu-Natal, and ANC headquarters in the province and in Sandton. ..