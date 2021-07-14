TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Calculated assault on SA should be met with equal force
14 July 2021 - 20:39
As violence raged in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, a joint media conference by the government security cluster this week provided harrowing details of what had been averted and shed light on what is going on.
Minister of state security Ayanda Dlodlo gave reporters a long list of places rioters had targeted for destruction, including an Eskom power substation in Msunduzi, KwaZulu-Natal, and ANC headquarters in the province and in Sandton. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now