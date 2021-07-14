Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: State of emergency is too much — unless your wife has run out of petrol Cyril Ramaphosa blinked, leaving a mall-sized void between ducking the public and a massacre BL PREMIUM

By the time I’ve finished writing this it will be out of date. Things are moving too fast. On one hand you want to ask the instigators of the violence and mayhem on the streets of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, “Is this all you’ve got?” On the other it is almost impossible to say with certainty that there is instigation here at all. There might have been at the start, when Jacob Zuma went to prison. But now?

Try to put yourself in the shoes of a powerful former intelligence official loyal to Zuma who might have, along with other Zuma supporters, decided that if the Boss went to prison you would let loose all hell. So you get a few guys to stop trucks on the N3 at Mooi River, douse them with petrol and set them alight. Two attackers per truck — one with a gun, one with a jerrycan...