Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Is Jacob Zuma being held inside the Woolies at Jabulani Mall? The laws of this country are simply an agreement endlessly up for renegotiation

Say what you want about the people running amok in Durban and Johannesburg, but they really do seem to know how to put real heart into a tribute to their idol; their looting, disabling of infrastructure and crippling of economic activity has all come together in a touchingly thoughtful diorama of the most memorable aspects of Jacob Zuma’s presidency.

Having said that, it remains unclear whether the majority are in fact acting on his behalf and, if they are, which rocket scientist thought widespread destruction would be the best argument for Zuma’s release...