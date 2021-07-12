DUMA GQUBULE: Let the rand work for the people
A country that prints its own currency, borrows only in its own currency and does not convert it into gold cannot run out of money
12 July 2021 - 14:04
Five years ago, when my two sons were with their mothers, who worked for the UN Tribunal for Rwanda in Arusha and the AU in Addis Ababa, I decided to spend the December holidays reading about modern monetary theory (MMT), a new school of economic thought within the Keynesian tradition.
Spared of parenting duties and the dreaded school run, I read as much as I could. But I was none the wiser after a month, probably because most MMT economists are awful communicators. Over the next few years MMT began to make more sense as I read the work of great communicators such as Stephanie Kelton in the US and Frank Van Lerven in the UK. I am now a convert...
