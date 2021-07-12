Opinion / Columnists DESNÉ MASIE: Africa should use policy muscle in global climate change collaboration Agriculture is particularly vulnerable to increasing drought and locust plagues, threatening food security BL PREMIUM

There can be no more denial that climate change is occurring. Nor can there be any more doubt that climate change is the biggest existential threat to human survival.

Warming temperatures are destroying our health and environments through extreme weather events such as heatwaves, fires, floods and cyclones. And it will get a lot worse, a lot quicker than you might think. If you are not yet incentivised to do something about the existential threat posed by climate change, I would strongly recommend reading David Wallace-Wells’ uncompromising assessment of the trajectory of our current situation: The Uninhabitable Earth...