BUSI MAVUSO: The strength of our courts will support confidence in the longer term This may be an incredibly important moment in rebuilding trust in the foundations of our democracy

It has been a difficult couple of weeks for SA, where once again the country was pushed to the tipping point because of developments in our political theatre. That was something we’d grown accustomed to in the final years of former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure — a feeling that we were bordering on becoming a failed state as attacks on the constitution and multiple tales of corruption bludgeoned whatever little confidence was left in the country.

But throughout those desperate final years of Zuma’s presidency, there were a few institutions bravely supported by the then public protector, Thuli Madonsela, that managed to fend off the state capture assault and withstand the political pressures. ..