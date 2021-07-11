Opinion / Columnists PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Maybe it’s time for a grown-up conversations about hard truths Before the distraction of the 2022 ANC elective conference, there is a key window from now to the end of the year for these conversations to happen BL PREMIUM

So what — when all is said and done — is the point politically of successfully seeing the upholding of the constitutional order and former president Jacob Zuma jailed?

Are there not nettles to be grasped and sides to be chosen (and by implication people to be upset) to now advance the country? Isn’t a less risk-averse view needed of the shadows under the bed?..