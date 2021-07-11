DESNÉ MASIE: England team uses its clout to red-card hate at Euro 2020
From captain Harry Kane to Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling, players have taken a stand against prejudice
11 July 2021 - 17:36
As I write this the Uefa Euro 2020 final, in which England will face Italy, is more than 10 hours away and England’s football fans are already going berserk.
That the English national men’s team is in the final of a major tournament for the first time since 1966 has sent this already-football-mad nation doolally with excitement and national pride since beating the formidable Denmark team in the semis on Wednesday...
