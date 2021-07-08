Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: We are mysteries to ourselves The human mind may be incapable of understanding itself BL PREMIUM

The consciousness of brutes would appear to be related to the mechanism of their body simply as collateral product of its working, and to be completely without any power of modifying that working, as the steam-whistle which accompanies the work of a locomotive engine is without influence upon its machinery. — Thomas Huxley.

What if our faith in knowability is an illusion, a trick of the overconfident human mind? That’s the working assumption behind a school of thought known as mysterianism. Mysterianism holds that even though there is nothing supernatural about how consciousness arises from neural activity, the human brain is simply not equipped to understand it. In other words, that the human mind may be incapable of understanding itself...