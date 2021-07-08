Opinion / Columnists ISAAH MHLANGA: Fighting a poorly understood virus that works on weekends The vaccination programme must be ramped up aggressively to aid the economic recovery BL PREMIUM

Over the past 18 months we have gone from Alpha to Beta, Gamma and Delta, and now there is the Lambda variant of Covid-19. Each new variant originates in a different country and is reported to be more easily transmitted and deadlier than its predecessors.

Much of the world is dealing with a virus that is still poorly understood and whose evolution seems to repeatedly catch the best global minds in health and science unprepared. For SA there appears to be both the surprise emergence of new viruses, just like in other countries, and an SA-specific drag on decision-making. Decrypting which of these two contributes most to the slow vaccination rate is as clear as mud...