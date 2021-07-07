Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: The problem with risk is that it gets rationalised Trading coach Janice Dorn says you should not allow the market to determine your risk BL PREMIUM

Psychiatrist and trading coach Janice Dorn says the problem with risk is that it gets rationalised.

“The reason 95% of all novice traders lose all of their capital in the first year is because they do not appreciate and embrace the concept of market risk,” says Dorn...