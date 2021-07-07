STREET DOGS: The problem with risk is that it gets rationalised
Trading coach Janice Dorn says you should not allow the market to determine your risk
07 July 2021 - 16:37
Psychiatrist and trading coach Janice Dorn says the problem with risk is that it gets rationalised.
“The reason 95% of all novice traders lose all of their capital in the first year is because they do not appreciate and embrace the concept of market risk,” says Dorn...
