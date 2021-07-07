PETER BRUCE: Wake me up when Zuma has been arrested
When we get up on Thursday we either still live in a constitutional democracy, or not
07 July 2021 - 22:07
Evening on Wednesday was a difficult time to write an SA newspaper column. Sometime between writing this and it being read in Business Day in the morning, our entire republic could be in ruins.
Either we wake up on Thursday and we still live in a constitutional democracy, or not. If we do, it means that during the night the police have arrested former president Jacob Zuma and taken him into custody for the age-old crime of contempt of court, as so ordered by the highest court in the land. Have breakfast and go to work...
