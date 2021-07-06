Opinion / Columnists MAMOKETE LIJANE: We must consolidate constitutional supremacy and accountability Halfway through 2021 it looks as if we have another difficult few months ahead of us BL PREMIUM

I reflected on these pages earlier in the year that 2021 would be tough year for policy-making and that battles had to be waged on many fronts (“An invitation to improve is inherent in unhappiness (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/2021-01-19-an-invitation-to-improve-is-inherent-in-unhappiness/),” January 19). I opined that the challenge should be embraced and that the coming conflicts were necessary for progress.

From a health perspective 2021 has indeed been an unhappy year, in ways that were somewhat predictable. SA has started to roll out its Covid-19 vaccination programme, but the pace has not been fast enough to avoid a vicious third wave. Following months of relative calm, we are again in a crisis...