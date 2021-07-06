JOHN DLUDLU: ANC faces conundrum of saving face or uniting the party at all costs
The leadership has shown ineptitude in dealing with the Zuma phenomenon
06 July 2021 - 17:21
The arrest of Jacob Zuma, former president of the republic and the governing party, was always going to be accompanied by controversy, drama, chaos and mayhem. However, what has been surprising is how ill-prepared the ANC and the government were for the weekend’s flagrant flouting of the law and sabre rattling in KwaZulu-Natal.
To be clear, Zuma’s central grievances are an issue for the courts. The mayhem, firing of guns in public and breaking of other laws are matters of political leadership and governance. The ANC and the government have both been found wanting in that regard...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now