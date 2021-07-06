Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Lewis defies the odds as share price soars on homebody economy Business model of JSE-listed furniture retailer proves resilient as trading as annual profit and earnings rise BL PREMIUM

Lewis Group is the last of a dying breed. It is the last listed pure-play JSE-listed furniture retailer. Other players, including the famous Ellerines have long gone, leaving Cape Town-based Lewis to soldier on. Untrained observers might be excused for being surprised at Lewis’s good fortune in seemingly defying the odds by enjoying a big positive turnaround in its share price in the past year.

Superficially it appears counterintuitive that a furniture and appliances retailer should be doing so well in the midst of a global pandemic. But the stark reality is that it genuinely is prospering and that situation is likely to persist for as long as SA is unable to break loose of the pandemic. The work from home phenomenon has resulted in many people spending money on making their homes more beautiful and functional. It is sometimes referred to as the homebody economy. ..