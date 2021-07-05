Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Unfairness and prejudice linger in SA cricket, and that is a fact It is naive to believe its ‘TRC’ can avoid being accusatory in part BL PREMIUM

SA were comfortable underdogs before the T20 series against the West Indies, which is spoiled for choice with its shortest-form specialists. It was as frustrating for the Proteas as it was for their supporters to squander solid batting starts during the “death overs” but they won in the old-fashioned SA way with mostly clinical bowling, ferocious fielding and fine catching.

Unfortunately, it is an SA habit to concentrate on weaknesses rather than strengths, even when the team win. In T20 cricket the tendency is worsened if the batting is underwhelming because supporters associate winning with explosive batsmen and lots of boundaries. It is exactly the outlook the marketers were asked to create two decades ago but cricketing analysis confirms that bowlers win as many matches as batsmen, just not the headlines. ..