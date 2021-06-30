Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Sit tight to stay focused in a bull market Creating filters for what you will invest in makes it easier to say no to everything else, regardless if others are coining it BL PREMIUM

It always feels better investing when things are moving up than when they’re moving down, but bull markets still present their own set of challenges. Here’s how to better prepare for a bull market:

Expect pullbacks along the way. Returns in the previous long bull markets were extraordinary but they didn’t come without setbacks. Every time one of these setbacks hit investors assumed the bull was over yet it kept coming back. If you wish to earn high returns you can’t get scared out when setbacks occur...