JOHAN STEYN: Are we outsourcing parenting to technology? The dark cloud over our techy-smart children is very dark indeed, so be vigilant about their exposure to smart technologies

“Hey Google, play some children’s music!” I had to smile. My seven-year-old son was sitting in the bath howling commands to the Google Home device in the next room. Promptly his wishes were obeyed and a strangely apt BBC nursery rhyme played: “I am a robot, I go beep, beep, beep, beep bop.” “Hey Google, set the volume to seven.” Music was now blaring throughout the house and it is here where dad had to take over control of our artificial intelligence (AI) house guest.

These days many children are exposed to smart devices almost from birth. Parents can place a smart device in their little one’s room that could monitor the temperature, humidity, sounds and movements. Changes are sent to their smartphones and they can even view a direct video feed from the nursery. ..