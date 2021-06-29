Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Amid a raging pandemic, economics imperialism gives no inch Those so keen on keeping the economy open are not keen on carrying the cost of the health calamity either BL PREMIUM

I have a doctored picture on my computer somewhere of a man in a space suit standing on the moon. Almost 384,400km away (depending on timing) the earth is being obliterated by an enormous meteor. In a speech bubble the man panics: “The Economy!”

In the mind of the man on the moon the meteor did not destroy human life, waterways, landscapes, plants, animals or other living creations — it destroyed “the economy”...